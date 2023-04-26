Barhorst supports local projects in state operating budget

Submitted story

COLUMBUS – State Representative Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loramie) voted in support of the two-year state budget, House Bill 33, which supports tax reforms, county fairs, local airport improvements, and several other initiatives.

Barhorst championed a number of provisions in the State Operating Budget, including provisions for a $1 billion tax cut for the middle class.

“Ohio’s middle class is the backbone of our State’s roaring economy,” Barhorst explains. “I’m proud to champion any measure that allows hardworking Ohioans to keep more money in their pockets.”

Additionally, Barhorst proudly supported the following provisions of the bill:

· Grants for commercial, cargo, and aviation facility improvements for local and regional airports, including Grimes Municipal Airport in Urbana.

· Reimbursing county fairs for junior fair activities and grants for future development to increase accessibility and economic impact.

Barhorst also supported an appropriation to support the Johnny Appleseed Museum & Education Center in Urbana.

“The closure of Urbana University was a shock to the community and left the Museum with limited options to continue,” Barhorst said. “Supporting the Johnny Appleseed Museum will help its continued operation and efforts to preserve an important aspect of Champaign County’s history.”

The budget awaits consideration in the Ohio Senate.

State Representative Tim Barhorst is serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 85th District, serving the people of Shelby, Champaign and Logan counties.

For more information, contact Representative Barhorst’s office at 614-644-1507 or rep85@ohiohouse.gov.