All about the Champaign County Special Olympics

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

By Leigh Anne Wenning

Recently, the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) had the pleasure of hearing from the local Coordinator of Champaign County’s Special Olympics, Alfredo Gutierrez. Mr. Gutierrez attended a CCBDD board meeting to present on the program and his goals for the future.

For those of you unfamiliar with Special Olympics, each of the 88 counties in Ohio has a local chapter that is governed by Special Olympics Ohio. In Champaign County, our chapter is led by a volunteer. A local advisory board consisting of coaches, local leaders, and a representative from the CCBDD assist with decision-making. Mr. Gutierrez receives support from the CCBDD and guidance from an advisory board, but he donates his time to the organization. From recruiting volunteers and donations to the paperwork and organizational side of things, he volunteers all of his time for a cause he is passionate about.

Currently, Champaign County Special Olympics is involved with 7 sports including basketball, volleyball, track and field, and weightlifting. In recent months, the local chapter coordinated a wheelchair basketball game with great success. Athletes who haven’t gotten the chance to be on a basketball court were able to showcase their skills and have a fun time. The goal is to add new sports in the upcoming year.

Individuals with developmental disabilities have the wonderful opportunity to participate in these events because of amazing volunteers like Alfredo Gutierrez. We at CCBDD are incredibly appreciative of Mr. Gutierrez and the many volunteers and donors who make our local chapter so successful.

For more information on Champaign County’s Special Olympics program, search for and follow their Facebook page. For more information on the Champaign County Board of DD, check out our website at www.champaigncbdd.org and make sure to follow us on Facebook (@champaigncbdd.org).

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

