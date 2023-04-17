Martin, McKee part of ‘Bad Art by Good People’

Submitted story

A popular local fundraiser that supports local arts returns this year.

The polls are now open for the 12th annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council (CCAC).

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist “celebrities” creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

This year’s local artists include John Atkins, retired funeral director; Nicole Bloemhard, The Peoples Savings Bank; Marsha Hiltibran, Crabill’s; David Hoskins, Civista Wealth Management; Kate Johnson, Carmazzi’s; Chad Lensman, Graham Local Schools; Isabel Martin, Bell’s Flowers; Bobbi McKee, Downsize Farm/Spotted Cow/Spotted Owl; Brad Millice, Farmers and Merchants State Bank; Jeff Morgan, Scott’s; Jeremiah Stocksdale, Bundy Baking Solutions; Michael Terry, Champaign County Sheriff Office; Patrick Trenor, Urbana City Schools and Lisa Yates, BHHS Metro & Fields Realty.

Featured today are Isabel Martin and Bobbi McKee

Isabel Martin: Owner of Bell’s Flowers

Education: Graduate of Benjamin Logan High School

Organizations Affiliations: iLead-Champaign County; Young Professionals; Rotary

Arts Involvement: As a floral designer I create pieces of art daily for the people in our community.

Special Skills or Interests: The few hours I am not working with flowers you can find me reading, hiking, or hanging out with my mini dachshund Pickles!

Comments about artwork: I based my artwork off of the designs I create at my shop everyday!

Bobbi McKee: CEO Downsize Farm/Spotted Cow/Spotted Owl

Education: B.A. Music & Business

Organizational Affiliations: Champaign County Special Olympics (coach); Member of Urbana Grace

Skills/Interests: Running/Crossfit, playing piano/singing, blogging

Comments about artwork: The most successful way to lead others is not to make your opinions known, but cultivate a common goal that everyone can work toward. I strive daily to speak and act in a way that impacts others for the greater good, rather than simply seeking to make a point.

____

The celebrity artist this year is Carol Burnett, American actress, comedian, singer and writer. This piece was donated to the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, May 5.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 -9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the VFW Hall, 220 East Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The gold sponsors for the event are The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance and Patrick & Tiffany Field.

Silver sponsor is CRSI.

Bronze sponsor is Civista Bank.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event at www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Info from Champaign County Arts Council

Bobbi McKee is CEO Downsize Farm/Spotted Cow/Spotted Owl. Submitted photo