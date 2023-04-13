Indians earn victory in baseball

Mechanicsburg defeated visiting Emmanuel Christian, 10-0, in non-league baseball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Conner Eyink had 2 RBI and earned the win, Lane Poland had 2 RBI and Noah Dietrich added 2 RBI.

WL-S falls

Indian Lake beat West Liberty-Salem, 5-4, in non-league baseball on Thursday.

Jeremiah Johnson and Isaac Sertell each racked up multiple hits for the Tigers.

A walk-off single by Cody Crawford propelled the WL-S jayvee baseball team to a 6-5 win over Indian Lake. Nick Shifflet earned the win for the Tigers.

Triad wins

Triad downed visiting Cedarville, 12-9, in OHC baseball on Thursday.

For the Cardinals, Hayden Beswick had a double and 2 RBI.

Cedarville committed 12 errors in the game.

Graham wins

Graham beat visiting Shawnee, 9-5, in CBC baseball on Thursday.