Falcons compete at Ben Logan JH track meet

Graham participated in the Ben Logan Junior High Track Invitational on Thursday.

For the Falcons’ girls, Leila Konicki earned first place in the high jump (4-4).

The girls team placed 5th place out of nine teams.

For the Graham boys, earning a first-place finish was Sully Uhl in the 110 meter hurdles (18.90). Second place went to the 4×800 meter relay team of Jaxon Bowman, Hunter DeMarco, Dylan Clem and Jessie Jenkins (9:54.32), Uhl in the 200 meter hurdles (30.44), Clem in the long jump (15-4.50); and Jenkins in the 800 meter run (2:24.23).

The boys team finished 4th out of eight teams.