Library book sales set in April and May

Tuesday, April 11
Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100. There will not be a May 2 Special/Primary Election held in Champaign County.
Friends of the St. Paris Public Library Book Sale: at St. Paris Public Library, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: 7 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building Training Room, 2nd Floor, 205 South Main Street, Urbana
Friday, April 14
Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 6:30 p.m.
Book signing: The public is invited to the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, on April 14, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. for a book signing by artist and writer, Robert Kroeger. His book, Round Barns of America – 75 Icons of History, is the first book to cover round barns on a national scope and its stories capture early Americana. Light refreshments will be served following the program and there is no charge to attend.
Saturday, April 15
Wildflower Hike: at Davey Woods State Nature Preserve, 10 a.m. to noon. A guided, leisurely stroll will take place with a focus on the diverse spring ephemerals found at this preserve. Please meet at the parking lot at 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris. For more information, please contact preserve manager at michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov or 937-537-6173.
Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
DAR History presentation at Champaign County Historical Society: at 2 p.m.,Chapter Regent, Kim Snyder, will give a presentation on the history of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), the history of the local Urbana Chapter, the Ohio State Society, and the impact of these local women. NSDAR is the largest lineage based women’s service organization in the world. Chapters exist in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Come learn how these descendants of American Revolution Patriots have impacted Champaign County for more than 126 years.
Gloria Theatre: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG), 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
DAR meeting: at the St. Paris Library at 1:30 p.m. with reports from State Conference and a presentation by Cheryl Irwin on Cedar Bog
Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting: 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.
Wednesday, April 19
Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community center, 1512 South US Highway 68
Thursday, April 20
Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board meeting: at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana
Saturday, April 22
Drug TakeBack Day in Urbana: 9 a.m. until noon, the Urbana Police Division, in partnership with the Urbana Kroger Pharmacy, will be providing citizens with a free opportunity to drop off old or unused medicines for disposal purposes. The collection will be accepting pills, liquids and needles but will not be accepting thermometers.
Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon
Monday, April 24
Champaign County GOP Club meeting: 6 p.m. at the Art Studio at 119 Miami Street, (Mike Major Fine Art Gallery), Urbana. Matt Dolan, candidate for U.S. Senate for Ohio will be guest speaker. Public Parking available in the Square, across the street between Coppertop and Home Town Techs or at Vernon Funeral Home
Thursday, May 4
Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale Member Only Presale event 9-11 a.m.
Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale noon to 7 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in North Lewisburg: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at North Lewisburg Community Park
Sunday, May 21
Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Monday, May 22
Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property
Saturday, June 10
Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event
Saturday, June 17
Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, June 24
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office