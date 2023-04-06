Working for the 85th House District in Columbus

By State Representative Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loramie)

85th Ohio House District

The end of March marked three months as your State Representative for the 85th House

District, which covers all of Champaign and Shelby counties and the southern portion of

Logan County.

As a parent and small business owner living in Fort Loraime with a background in

insurance and financial planning, I want to promote legislation that will make Ohio the best

place to live, work, and raise a family.

Our area of the state is truly the heartland of Ohio and my job is to represent and further

our values that define it in the Statehouse.

I know that affordability, transparency, and continued investment in our workforce are

essential to help our next generation thrive. These principles will be at the forefront as my

colleagues and I work to pass our next Operating Budget.

Outside of working on the budget, I introduced my first piece of legislation, House Bill 49,

which makes hospital pricing more transparent. With over 30 years of experience in the

insurance industry, I know the proposed legislation will help Ohioans and their families

make sure they know how much they’ll pay before making a decision that concerns their

health and medical well-being. This is not an unusual concept; name any business or sector

where the consumer is expected to make a purchase or a voluntary exchange without

seeing the price tag beforehand.

If there is anything I can help you with, I encourage you to reach out to my office at 614-

466-1507 or by email at rep85@ohiohouse.gov. I am truly honored to be your advocate in

Columbus.