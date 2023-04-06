Working for the 85th House District in Columbus

By State Representative Tim Barhorst (R-Fort Loramie)
85th Ohio House District
The end of March marked three months as your State Representative for the 85th House
District, which covers all of Champaign and Shelby counties and the southern portion of
Logan County.
As a parent and small business owner living in Fort Loraime with a background in
insurance and financial planning, I want to promote legislation that will make Ohio the best
place to live, work, and raise a family.
Our area of the state is truly the heartland of Ohio and my job is to represent and further
our values that define it in the Statehouse.
I know that affordability, transparency, and continued investment in our workforce are
essential to help our next generation thrive. These principles will be at the forefront as my
colleagues and I work to pass our next Operating Budget.
Outside of working on the budget, I introduced my first piece of legislation, House Bill 49,
which makes hospital pricing more transparent. With over 30 years of experience in the
insurance industry, I know the proposed legislation will help Ohioans and their families
make sure they know how much they’ll pay before making a decision that concerns their
health and medical well-being. This is not an unusual concept; name any business or sector
where the consumer is expected to make a purchase or a voluntary exchange without
seeing the price tag beforehand.
If there is anything I can help you with, I encourage you to reach out to my office at 614-
466-1507 or by email at rep85@ohiohouse.gov. I am truly honored to be your advocate in
Columbus.