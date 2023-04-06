Club News: Urbana Chapter DAR meeting minutes

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

March 20, 2023

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Champaign County Library. Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and welcomed those in attendance, including guest Mary Mott. Members attending were: Janet Evans, Karen Preston, associate member Marianne Ober, Susan Fornof-Lippencott, Fredda Westfall, Connie Flanly, Linda Fullerton, Becky Shultz, Carol Tong, Kim Snyder, Dona Tullis, Lynda Berube, Jeanne Evans, Cassandra Koster, and Joanna Woodburn.

Judge (Ret.) Susan Fornof-Lippencott led the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America. Carol Tong led recitation of the American’s Creed, and the National Anthem was sung with accompaniment by Joanna Woodburn. The Regent then led as we recited the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America.

An induction ceremony for new member Fredda Westfall was conducted by Regent Snyder, Registrar Dona Tullis, and Chaplain Lynda Berube, followed by picture-taking and providing Fredda with tokens of membership and a rose.

The President General’s Message was read by Linda Fullerton. Each chapter is encouraged to send members and delegates to both their State Conference and the 132nd Continental Congress.

Becky Shultz read an inspiring National Defense Report, in which two Vietnam War buddies, after one rescued the other, promised to serve and started the DAV transportation network, of which Urbana has the early number of #31.

The minutes of the previous meeting were approved as written and will be filed.

Announcements included reminders to save pull tabs for Ronald McDonald House and continue to collect Coke caps for Crossnore’s Williams Academy. Each cap is worth at least five cents.

The Regent’s Report was given by Kim Snyder. The Regent encouraged members to consider going to the NSDAR Continental Congress, June 28-July 2, as any member can attend. Registrations will open on April 15. Watch the NSDAR Members’ Website and the Blog for more information. If you are going, sign up for the bus trip and the hotel now; those forms are on the Ohio Members’ Website. Carol Tong moved to credential Amber Cole and Megan Snyder as alternate delegates and Becky Shultz seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Regent Snyder will be the featured speaker at the Champaign County Historical Society on April 16, speaking on the history of our local DAR chapter and its impact on the community. Details will be forthcoming about two events at the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead; first, a spring tea in April, and second, an Apron Party on May 21.

Members can supply a yard of 45 inches of material for the aprons at the State Conference.

October 22 will be the Urbana Chapter Docent Day at the Homestead. Nine members have signed up to be docents that day.

Cassandra Koster moved, and Jeanne Evans seconded, to endorse the Executive Board’s decision to purchase 10 teddy bears from the State Regent Project Sales for the State School Tour. Motion carried. Each bear is to be named and 10 names were provided using Champaign County persons as inspiration, e.g. Urban Bear, Wardy Bear, Simon Bear, Buddy Bear, Janet Bear, Betty Bear, and Andy Bear. Another ten bears were purchased during the meeting and total bear count will be provided following the State Conference.

Another project Regent Snyder is becoming involved with is the cataloging, location ID, and marking of the graves for the 54th and 55th Regiment veterans and the USCT veterans in Oak Dale cemetery. More information will be available in April. The Regent encouraged members to obtain the free What3Words app on their cellphones, as that can enable us to catalog these gravesites in addition to using GPS. We can locate each other at events, and in times of difficulty, emergency services can find you faster. The DAR will have a booth at the Black Heritage Festival on June 17.

Chaplain’s Report: Chaplain Lynda Berube reported on several members who are ill. The memorial service for Eric Evans, son of member Jeanne Evans, will be Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Ohio Caverns.

Dona Tullis gave the Registrar’s Report, stating that we have 75 members, with one prospective member application at National waiting on approval. For the Librarian’s Report, Claudia Foulk provided a copy of the American Revolution Timeline and an abbreviated biography of Mary Lindley Murray for each attendee. Mrs. Murray is renowned for her detention of British troops by inviting General Howe and his generals to tea, giving the far out-numbered rebel American troops opportunity to make an orderly retreat.

Committee Reports: Speaking for Pat Detwiler, Wreaths Across America (WAA) chair, the Regent stated that wreath sponsorships (WAA) increased to $17 this year, and $5 from each sponsorship returns to the Urbana Chapter. Thirty-seven wreaths have been purchased so far this year; there are 1758 veterans’ graves at Oak Dale Cemetery and we will seek to provide a wreath for all veterans’ graves next December. Since weather did not cooperate this year for all to attend, a video was shown of Pat Detwiler and husband Tom (HODAR) retiring the 2022 wreaths earlier in that morning.

Connie Flanly gave a Conservation Minute report, speaking about conservation and Cedar Bog. Carol Tong was featured in a full-page spread in an Ohio tourist magazine, shown in a wheelchair at the Bog, demonstrating the accessibility of the Bog to the handicapped or disabled population. Cedar Bog hosts 40 percent of the endangered species in Ohio.

Regent Snyder gave a VIS Minute report, addressing access to the Ohio State Members’ Website, and the Ohio DAR Store website.

Linda Fullerton began the America 250! Presentation by stating that this project has a Facebook page. It is headed by a National Committee, which is preparing for the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America in 2026. She then gave a history of the patriot in her genealogy who fought in the American Revolutionary War. The program continued as each member gave a brief outline of her patriot, with patriots ranging from wagon master, to private, to express rider, to fifer, to one having survived prison in a ship in New York harbor and one having wintered with George Washington at Valley Forge. To make the program more fun, Regent Snyder provided cutouts to assemble into a patriot ornament featuring each Daughter’s Patriot name.

The next meeting will be Monday, April 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., at the St. Paris Library.

We will be discussing the State Conference and hearing a presentation from Cheryl Irwin on Conservation and efforts at Cedar Bog.

-Joanna Woodburn, Recording Secretary

Pictured from left are Registrar Dona Tullis, Regent Kim Snyder, new member Fredda Westfall and Chaplain Lynda Berube. Submitted photo