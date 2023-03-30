Season-opening track meet

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

West Liberty-Salem’s Kenzie Bahan (pictured) throws the shot put during a season-opening track quad meet at WL-S earlier this week. Bahan placed third. Spring sports has begun in Champaign County despite chilly weather.

Photo by John Coffman Photography

