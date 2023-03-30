Mechanicsburg Public Library April activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
________
Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Appalachian Music by
Adam Sorensen All Ages. Come listen to Adam Sorensen and kids play
some Appalachian music on a variety of instruments!
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Flower Napkin
Folding Ages 18 +. Come learn how to fold napkins in the shape of flowers.
These will be great for a spring gathering.
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages 18 +.
Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever
your level, join our group and share the craft with others.
Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2023 from 5 pm-6 pm: Yoga
with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can
offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead each class!
Classes are every Thursday until June 29 @ 5 PM! Please bring your own mats!
Yoga will be outside! We will take a break for the month of July and will start back
up in mid-August.
Fridays, April 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:
Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a
consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club
meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around
Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!
Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10 am-12 pm: Getting your Garden
Ready Ages 13 +. Come learn tips on how to get your garden ready for the
season and learn about container gardening. The Ohio State University
Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program will present the program.
Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Flower Napkin Folding
Ages 18 +. Come learn how to fold napkins in the shape of flowers. These will
be great for a spring gathering.
Monday, April 10, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club
Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5
th Grade. In April, we will explore Foreign
Currency!
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 11 am-9 pm: Friends of the Library
Fundraiser at Mixx 165 All Ages. Good Eats! Good food for a good cause.
15% of all food and beverages sales will be donated to the cause.
Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.
Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new
Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9:30 am – 11 am: PAWS for Reading.
Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read
aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is
required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library or call 937-
834-2004 to register!
Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &
Snacks: Historical Fiction Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that
focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month
from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 3 pm-4 pm: Preventing Phishing
Scams Ages 18 +. Patrons Come learn the main components of a scam,
what to look for, and how to avoid them!
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 5:30 pm-8 pm: One Book, Many
Communities Closing Event at Edison State Community College
All Ages. Interview with Jess Montgomery with host Vick Mickunas at Edison
State Community College located at 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, OH 45356. Meet
and greet and book signing with the author starts at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Vick
Mickunas will lead a discussion with the author about her book, “The Widows.”
There will be time for Q & A from the audience and also from submitted
questions from participating libraries. For those that can’t be at Edison State, the
event will be presented as a Facebook Live stream for participating libraries.
Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: PAWS for Reading
“Pop-in” Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11 AM and 12
PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified Animal
Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer member of
DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.
Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1 pm-3 pm: Story Walk Grand
Opening & Ribbon Cutting All Ages. Celebrate the new StoryWalk at
Goshen Park in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, April 22nd from 1-3 pm. The
StoryWalk will feature the book Curious George Plants a Tree and attendees can
visit with Curious George! We will also be giving out wildflower seeds for Earth
Day. The ribbon cutting will be at 1:30 pm.
Tuesday, April 25, from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Literature Kahoot
Trivia All Ages. Show off your Literature knowledge at trivia! Please download
the Kahoot app before coming!
Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages 13 –
18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then
gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-
3:30 PM. April’s book is Half-Bad by Sally Green.
Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9:30 am – 11 am: PAWS for Reading.
Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read
aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is
required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library or call 937-
834-2004 to register!
Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in an Earth
Day-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the
Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting April 3 and
return them by April 29.