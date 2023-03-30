Mechanicsburg Public Library April activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Appalachian Music by

Adam Sorensen All Ages. Come listen to Adam Sorensen and kids play

some Appalachian music on a variety of instruments!

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Flower Napkin

Folding Ages 18 +. Come learn how to fold napkins in the shape of flowers.

These will be great for a spring gathering.

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages 18 +.

Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever

your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursdays, April 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2023 from 5 pm-6 pm: Yoga

with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga can

offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will lead each class!

Classes are every Thursday until June 29 @ 5 PM! Please bring your own mats!

Yoga will be outside! We will take a break for the month of July and will start back

up in mid-August.

Fridays, April 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:

Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a

consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club

meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around

Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10 am-12 pm: Getting your Garden

Ready Ages 13 +. Come learn tips on how to get your garden ready for the

season and learn about container gardening. The Ohio State University

Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program will present the program.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Flower Napkin Folding

Ages 18 +. Come learn how to fold napkins in the shape of flowers. These will

be great for a spring gathering.

Monday, April 10, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In April, we will explore Foreign

Currency!

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 11 am-9 pm: Friends of the Library

Fundraiser at Mixx 165 All Ages. Good Eats! Good food for a good cause.

15% of all food and beverages sales will be donated to the cause.

Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.

Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 9:30 am – 11 am: PAWS for Reading.

Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read

aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is

required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library or call 937-

834-2004 to register!

Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Historical Fiction Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that

focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month

from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 3 pm-4 pm: Preventing Phishing

Scams Ages 18 +. Patrons Come learn the main components of a scam,

what to look for, and how to avoid them!

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 5:30 pm-8 pm: One Book, Many

Communities Closing Event at Edison State Community College

All Ages. Interview with Jess Montgomery with host Vick Mickunas at Edison

State Community College located at 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, OH 45356. Meet

and greet and book signing with the author starts at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Vick

Mickunas will lead a discussion with the author about her book, “The Widows.”

There will be time for Q & A from the audience and also from submitted

questions from participating libraries. For those that can’t be at Edison State, the

event will be presented as a Facebook Live stream for participating libraries.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: PAWS for Reading

“Pop-in” Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11 AM and 12

PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified Animal

Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer member of

DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1 pm-3 pm: Story Walk Grand

Opening & Ribbon Cutting All Ages. Celebrate the new StoryWalk at

Goshen Park in Mechanicsburg on Saturday, April 22nd from 1-3 pm. The

StoryWalk will feature the book Curious George Plants a Tree and attendees can

visit with Curious George! We will also be giving out wildflower seeds for Earth

Day. The ribbon cutting will be at 1:30 pm.

Tuesday, April 25, from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Literature Kahoot

Trivia All Ages. Show off your Literature knowledge at trivia! Please download

the Kahoot app before coming!

Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages 13 –

18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. April’s book is Half-Bad by Sally Green.

Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9:30 am – 11 am: PAWS for Reading.

Ages 5 – 18. “PAWS for Reading” is a fun way to read! Children can read

aloud for 20 minutes to a trained canine companion at the library! Registration is

required! Pick up a registration form at Mechanicsburg Public Library or call 937-

834-2004 to register!

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in an Earth

Day-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the

Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting April 3 and

return them by April 29.