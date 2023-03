Sign up now for the spring dining with diabetes series

By Sofia Carter

Champaign County Extension and Mercy Health Urbana Hospital are pleased to bring you a series of four classes to provide information on diabetes education through: live cooking demonstrations, menu planning, diabetes management, carbohydrate-counting, portion control, label reading, and healthy recipe taste-testing. Registration is open to those with pre-diabetes, diabetes and those providing diabetic support. All classes are held in person at the Champaign County Community Building in the auditorium.

There is no registration cost. The event is free. Register by April 28 at https://osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2nTq7odrHkhzUjk.

Classes are Fridays May 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Spots are limited so please register early.

For additional information contact Sofia Carter, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at carter.1991@osu.edu 937-772-6023.

____

Sofia Carter is Extension Educator

Family and Consumer Sciences

The Ohio State University

Champaign County