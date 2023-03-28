Fire damages North Lewisburg house

Staff report

NORTH LEWISBURG – On Monday at approximately 10:39 p.m., crews were dispatched to a house fire, according to information made public by the Northeast Champaign County Fire District (NECCFD). The fire was reportedly at 108 Audas St. in the village.

Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions upon arrival.

“NECCFD would like to thank West Liberty FD, Allen Township, Mechanicsburg FD, Pleasant Valley Fire District and Urbana Fire for assisting,” according to a public statement from NECCFD. “During the fire, NECCFD also had two EMS calls that were handled by Union Township and Maryville FD. Mutual aid plays a valuable part of keeping our residents safe.”

No other information about the fire, its cause or its victims, was made available publicly by NECCFD.