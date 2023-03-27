Mechanicsburg Girl Scouts earn first aid badges

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Girl Scouts Daisy/Brownie troop 2053 of Mechanicsburg recently earned their “first aid” badges during their March 23 meeting at the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

Members of the Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS were on hand to offer one-on-one instruction to each member and offer demonstration of various first aid concepts and techniques.

Each member eagerly participated in first aid skills demonstration and expressed genuine interest with a broad range of questions.

Learning topics consisted of bleeding control, obstructed airway relief (choking) along with proper use and etiquette of the 911 system.

Learning first aid is an essential part of Girl Scout training that is intended to promote character integrity that will have life-long applications.

Submitted by Mechanicsburg Girl Scouts