Graham High School National Honor Society adds members

Congratulations to the new members of the A.B. Graham Chapter of National Honor Society! Selection for membership in the National Honor Society represents the highest honor and trust that can be bestowed upon a student in their high school career. The National Honor Society recognizes students for outstanding scholarship, character, leadership, and service. The following students have been selected as new members of the A.B. Graham National Honor Society Chapter for the 2022-2023 school year — Front: Abbey Holycross, Elaina Purk, Demi Show, Eli Hollingsworth; Middle: Malachi Teets, Cora McWhinney, Danielle Carpenter, Josh Black; Back: Ella Parke, Gretchen Boggs.

