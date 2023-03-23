Mechanicsburg 6th-grader wins state title

MECHANICSBURG – Cahliee Sloan, a sixth-grade student athlete at Mechanicsburg’s Dohron Wilson Elementary School, recently won a state wrestling championship title in the “OH WAY” (Ohio Wrestling Association for Youth) girls state wrestling tournament.

The event, which took place on March 18 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Marion, Ohio, featured female youth wrestling competitors from throughout Ohio.

As a first-year competitor, her accomplishment as an undefeated state champion in the girls category was considered quite an outstanding achievement.

Sloan is a member of the Mechanicsburg youth wrestling club that gives elementary-level students an early introduction into the sport of wrestling that focuses on conditioning and technique.

Urbana eighth-grader Libertie Nigh was the OAC state wrestling champion at 86 pounds.