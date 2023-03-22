Read to Emma the dog

Mechanicsburg Public Library is having their “Pop-In & PAWS 2 Read to Emma” program on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to noon. This will be the third month for this PAWS for Reading program. Additional dates for the program are scheduled for April 22, May 27, June 24. No registration is needed. Just pop-in the library, Emma will be waiting. Emma is a Certified Animal Assisted Therapy dog. trained and handled by her owner and volunteer member of DOGTORS Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.

