Beach Boys will be playing The All-Ohio Balloon Festival

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio Balloon Festival officials announced recently that The Beach Boys, one of America’s most iconic bands, will headline the Aug. 10 evening entertainment as part of the 2023 balloon festival.

The band was scheduled to headline the All-Ohio Balloon Fest in 2020 before the pandemic canceled the show.

“We are so happy to be able to bring The Beach Boys to Marysville,” All-Ohio Balloon Fest Organizer Kevin Behrens said. “We heard from so much of the community in 2020 that wanted to have them here. The response that year was more than we could have even imagined.”

He said that when the show was canceled, “it was one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made, not because it wasn’t the right thing, but because it would have been great for the community.”

Behrens said he could not have dreamed this opportunity would come around a second time.

“When we got a second chance to book them, we felt like it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” Behrens said.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at AllOhioBallonFest.com, beginning next week.

Preferred seats, in rows 3-20, will sell for $100. VIP opportunities, which include tickets to a seat in the front two rows, will be sold for $200. Preferred seats and VIP options are available while supplies last.

The All-Ohio Balloon Fest runs Aug. 10-12 at the Union County Airport.

Continue to check www.allohioballoonfest.com for updates about additional entertainment for the weekend.

