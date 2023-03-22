Burg Boers And Beyond 4-H Club

The meeting for Burg Boers and Beyond was held on Sunday March 12, at 3-4 p.m. in Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship. Jason led the pledge of allegiance and Liam led the 4-H pledge.

At last months meeting we elected officers: President- Hannah Bailey, Vice President- Nora Davis, Treasurer- Hank Huffman, Secretary- Lily Domer, Historian- Ethen Snyder, Photographer- Kylie Hoewischer, Reporter- Kenzie Karg, Activity Director- Gavin Bailey.

At our March 12 meeting we talked about the spaghetti dinner we will be hosting as a fundraiser. It will be held April 18 at 5-7 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship. It’s free to get into but donations are appreciated as they do go toward our 4-H club. This is mostly run by just kids the adults are just cooking and making sure it gets ran smoothly. We will have spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, deserts, salad, water to drink.

Then we had an activity to wrap up the meeting we split into 3 groups. Then we spun the wheel of random animals and whoever made the sound the best won that round. At the end of the activity group 2 won. Then we wrapped it all up and all the kids got candy. Then the president (Hannah) adjourned the meeting, and everyone seconded it.

— Kenzie Karg, club reporter