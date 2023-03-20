Paddy Barr awarded Ohio State Master Gardener Emeritus status

Submitted story

Champaign County Master Gardener, Paddy Barr, has been awarded the prestigious honor of Ohio State University Master Gardener Emeritus status.

Paddy has been an active Master Gardener for over 20 years, giving countless hours to the county and state volunteer program.

She has been very involved in the Market Street Community Gardens, the Butterfly Program that supplies butterfly larvae to all county schools, and the many “Make It Take It” programs the Master Gardeners present each year.

She served as the Champaign County Master Gardener Secretary for many years and contributed her extensive plant knowledge in so many other ways. Paddy recently received her Herb Specialist degree as herbs have always been a special interest to her.

Her many contributions to gardeners and gardening in Champaign County have served to beautify the community and the county.

Info from Marsha Hess

