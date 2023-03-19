UHS DECA students advance to International Competition

Submitted story

On March 10-11, the Urbana High School DECA Chapter took 23 students to Columbus to compete against over 2,000 of Ohio DECA’s best students. Eleven of the 23 students were crowned state finalists (top 10 placing), and 4 students qualified for DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida. Those students will compete amongst 10,000 DECA students from across all 50 states and Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Germany. The following are the results and events for all competitors:

ICDC Qualifiers

-Arianna Souders & Catie Timm – 1st place Community Awareness Project

-Paige Arnett & Anna Selvaggio – 3rd place Financial Literacy Project

State Finalists

-Henry Harrigan & Isaac Johnson – 6th place Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

-Emma Keely & Preston Wisma – 8th place Community Giving Project

-Layne Settle – 9th place Principles of Marketing

-Jonathan Hildebrand – 11th place Personal Financial Literacy

-Landon Key – 12th place Franchise Business Plan

Attendees

-Elizabeth Ables & Valarie Ables – Financial Services Team Decision Making

-Tate Armstrong & Conall Sherman – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

-Kayla Booze & Morgan Stewart – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product

-Michael Holland & Kayden Jacobs – Sports & Entertainment Team Decision Making

-Alonah Johnson – Retail Management Series

-Haleigh Schetter – Retail Management Series

-Salomon Severiano – Principles of Hospitality

-Bryce Stambaugh – Restaurant & Food Service Management Series

Info from Thomas Russell, UHS DECA Advisor

