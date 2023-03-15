Lofts to open Marcn 31

Submitted story

A downtown building at 37 Monument Square in Urbana that has renovated upper stories to accommodate residential lofts will have its official open house on March 31 from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

URBANa LOFTS, described by developers as “Urbana’s newest upscale loft community,” will unveil the project and the owners will be providing snacks, beer, and wine for all those looking to come see the newly-finished spaces.

The nine new lofts are as true to their historic roots as possible, with restored original hardwood, exposed brick, exposed beams, 11-foot and 12-foot ceiling heights, 12-inch trim and other amenities, yet the units are completely modernized with high efficiency HVAC, lighting, appliances and windows.

Rents range from $895 per month to $2,395 per month starting with studio units, 1-bedroom units and topping out with the penthouse unit.

All mechanicals are new for optimal performance, including plumbing, electric and HVAC. Tenants will only have one utility bill to pay — electric. Landlord pays for trash and water.

“Come join us in our excitement to celebrate two years of hard work to transform one of Urbana’s most under-utilized buildings, into one of its hottest centers,” an invitation from the owners states.

Info from Jamon Sellman and URBANa LOFTS

Info from Jamon Sellman and URBANa LOFTS