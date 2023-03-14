Program emphasizes first impressions

By Christina Flowers

Submitted story

On Thursday, March 9, students from the Graham After School FLIGHT program and the Urbana Youth Center participated in their second Career Power Hour. This Power Hour focused on making a good first impression. Students at both programs prepared with their teachers in advance to make a good first impression when meeting business professionals. The focus was on the five senses.

Businesses then met with students in a series of three rotations where they began with introductions and then asked them questions that they may encounter in an interview. Time was given for business members to give feedback to students and tell them about their businesses. Businesses that participated were Berry Digital Solutions, Mercy Health, Ohio Means Jobs, Orbis, Vancrest and Weidmann.

Alisia Craft, Izzy Dextre, Blaze Fiorini, Olivia McKee and Kady Thompson were selected as the top five First Impressions; Jaren Howell and Hayden White received Honorable Mention.

Tonya West of Mercy Health shared, “We did make differences in their lives yesterday for their future … and honestly I feel that the students made an impact on each of us who were the table mentors.” Students were highly engaged throughout the Power Hour and enjoyed interacting with the adults. West also shared, “One of the students had an instant connection with me when I mentioned that I am a social worker and after the event came up to me and asked me several questions about social work and how she wants to pursue a career in psychology. She inquired if she could spend some time with me to ask more questions about her field of interest. I will follow up with her and her teacher at school to set up a time to spend with her.”

This is just one of many connections that have been made this school year. Champaign County has invested in increasing career education opportunities for our youth at all grade levels.

Christina Flowers is Champaign County Business School Liaison

Christina Flowers is Champaign County Business School Liaison