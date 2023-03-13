Nominations needed for 2023 Empowered Woman

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club of Mechanicsburg will be honoring a deserving woman with the 2023 Empowered Woman Award at our May banquet. Our club needs your nominations. Please submit your entry by telling why your outstanding woman deserves this award. We want to recognize a woman who goes above and beyond in her church, clubs, schools, and/or other community/county organizations to make our world a better place to live for all ages.

The Woman’s Tourist Club has celebrated over 125 years as a charter club with GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs. Through the years we have been instrumental in helping with the school and Mechanicsburg Public Library, as well as developing and maintaining the Butterfly Garden at Goshen Memorial Park. Our club members continue to be educated in the area of Arts, Conservation, Education, Home Life, Public Issues, and International Outreach at our meetings.

Do you know of a deserving woman that you could help us recognize? Women nominated should be volunteers in Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg. They are not required to be members of The Woman’s Tourist Club. Please submit her name so that we can celebrate her inspiration with others.

Each submission must be completed with information on the deserving woman, a photo if available, and a letter from the sponsor describing her accomplishments and activities in the Champaign County and/or Mechanicsburg area. Applications are due by April15th for consideration this year.

If you have any questions or want more information about the Woman’s Tourist Club, please contact Woman’s Tourist Club President Rita Anderson at 937-206-1363 or Pat McElroy at 614-266-1510. Applications are available electronically by emailing pamcelroy@gmail.com.

The banquet to honor her will be held in May when we look forward to acknowledging our exceptional and inspiring woman as well as our past recipients Jean Rutan; Ellen Spinner, MS, CNP; Cecilia (Ce) Greene; Sondra Chester; Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Stacey Logwood, Kay Miller, Pastor Mimi Ault, Kathy Durham, and Dr. Danielle Prohaska.

Info from Woman’s Tourist Club of Mechanicsburg

