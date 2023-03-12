Annual Indian Lake Maple Syrup Fest is March 18-19

Submitted story

LAKEVIEW – The 37th Annual Indian Lake Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast will be held Saturday, March 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The location will be Indian Lake State Park Campgrounds (ILDC), 12774 state Route 235.

The pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser is for ILDC to benefit Indian Lake area beautification, development, and enhancements. Breakfast cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 8 years of age.

Free events include a wagon ride through the sugar bush, a sap extraction and syrup production demonstration, free samples, living history displays, vendors, live entertainment, and children’s activities.

Visit https://www.ildcohio.org/ for continued updates to the activities and entertainment schedule.

Info from event organizers

