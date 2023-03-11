FeaturesCommunity Dodgeball for a cause By Urbana Daily Citizen - March 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The West Liberty-Salem National Honor Society and FCCLA chapters sponsored their annual dodgeball tournament Saturday evening. This event raised $200 for the Caring Kitchen in Urbana, the chosen charity of the senior members. Submitted photo The West Liberty-Salem National Honor Society and FCCLA chapters sponsored their annual dodgeball tournament Saturday evening. This event raised $200 for the Caring Kitchen in Urbana, the chosen charity of the senior members. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings