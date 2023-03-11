Dodgeball for a cause

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

The West Liberty-Salem National Honor Society and FCCLA chapters sponsored their annual dodgeball tournament Saturday evening. This event raised $200 for the Caring Kitchen in Urbana, the chosen charity of the senior members.

Submitted photo

