Local wrestlers set for state tournament

COLUMBUS – Graham will be seeking its 22nd consecutive state team title – and 24th overall – this weekend at the Division II state tournament here at the Schottenstein Center.

The Falcons easily won the Division II district tournament last week and the Falcons will have 10 grapplers in the state meet.

Claiming district titles for Graham were 132 pounds Brogan Tucker (33-5), 138 Hayden Hughes (36-8), 150 Eli Jacks (37-6), 157 Luke James (35-7) and 165 Gunner Cramblett (42-5).

Jake Landis (25-13) was second at 106, Kaleb Morris (12-4) was second at 113 and Bryce Kohler (34-8) was second at 144.

Also for the Falcons, Chett Mannier (30-17) was third at 190 and Colt Ryan (31-12) was fourth at 120.

Last year, Graham won the state by 81 points over second-place Aurora.

Tucker, who claimed the state title at 113 last year, is Graham’s only returning state champion.

Cramblett finished second at 157 last year and James was fifth at 165.

Mechanicsburg will have two wrestlers at the state meet after placing seventh at the Division III Central District tournament last week.

For the Indians at the district, Ronnie Thomas (44-3) won the title at 190 pounds and Zane Hitchcock (47-5) placed third at 215.

Hitchcock placed fifth at 190 last year at state.

The state tournament will be held Friday through Sunday.