DAR honors local students

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

February 20, 2023

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Urbana First Presbyterian Church. Nineteen members and thirty-plus students and families attended.

Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and proceeded with the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Pat Detwiler and the American’s Creed was led by Judi Henson. Joanna Woodburn led singing of the National Anthem with piano accompaniment. The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States was recited. The President General’s message was read by Linda Fullerton. The National Defense report was provided by Suzanne Selvaggio and Judge Susan Fornoff-Lippencott. New member Fredda Westfall was introduced.

The Program was the annual awards ceremony for American History Essays and DAR Good Citizens. Seventh grade Essay winner was Sophie Smith; other Participants recognized were Avery McDowell, Carson Love, Hannah Bailey, Madix Matesic, and Wade Remmel. Eighth grade Essay winner was Haley Alty; Participants were Lily Sorensen, Grace Shultz, Hagen Dyer, Aila Bradley, James Smurthwaite, and Hattie Hunt. All Essay winners were from the Mechanicsburg School District. All five Champaign County high schools selected a Good Citizen Award Winner. Each school winner opted to write an essay on the topic “How will the essential action of a Good Citizen meet the challenges that America faces this decade?” Chapter Good Citizen Award winner is Kaydence Feasel from Triad High School. School winners recognized by the Chapter were: Taylor Miller, Mechanicsburg High School; Wylie Harbour, West Liberty High School; Benjamin Parke, Graham High School; and Moriah Tavenner, Urbana High School. Vice-Regent Linda Fullerton congratulated and thanked each student for their fine essays and their participation in these contests. Refreshments and visitation followed.

Minutes of the previous meeting were filed for audit. The Regent reminded everyone that we are still collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald house and Coke tops to donate points to Crossnore’s Williams Academy. Chapter brochures are available.

Officer Reports: The Regent’s Report. Regent Snyder announced that the Chapter Master Report has been submitted and the Chapter is still on Level 1, achieving the Trillium level (top level) on the State Honor Roll. Consider travelling on the Ohio bus to Washington, D.C. in June to attend the Continental Congress and utilize group hotel reservations. Several upcoming events were announced, including that on April 16, Regent Snyder will be speaking about the impact of the DAR on the local community at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum. The Regent announced that more of the upcoming meetings will be held on Saturday mornings in order to accommodate working members. She also encouraged development of a team from Urbana Chapter to work as docents one Sunday a year at the state DAR museum, Christian Waldschmidt Homestead. She encouraged members to subscribe to the American Spirit Magazine, which is an award-winning magazine including the Daughters Newsletter.

Vice-Regent’s Report: Linda Fullerton announced that members may ride with Logan County veterans on a bus to Washington, D.C. in September to see memorials. Applications are at the VFW hall and need to be in by May 1. There is no charge for veterans who wish to go. Guardians pay a reasonable cost for the trip.

Chaplain’s Report: Lynda Berube reported on several members who are ill.

Judy Brooks gave the January and February Treasurer’s reports which were filed for audit.

Dona Tullis, Registrar, reported that we have 75 members and three prospective members.

Judi Henson reported that 20 members recorded 3190 Service to America hours for 2022, well surpassing our goal of 2200 plus hours. Pat Detwiler reported for Wreaths Across America, thanking those who came last Saturday to accomplish cemetery cleanup of wreaths. After discussion, Sunday, March 12 at 3:00 p.m. was set as the date for Wreath and Flag retirement at Andy Detwiler’s farm. She stated that hours of cemetery cleanup count toward Service to America.

There was no Old Business.

New Business: Regent Snyder proposed that our Chapter apply to be a vendor at the Black Heritage Festival in Urbana at the Barbara Howell Park on June 17, 2023. After discussion, Lynda Berube moved, Cassandra Koster seconded, that we make that application. The motion carried.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:40 p.m. Our next meeting will be Monday, March 20, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Library. The program will be on the America 250! Project. Each member should bring information about her specific Patriot(s) to share. We will be hearing about them and doing a fun ornament project.

-Joanna Woodburn, Recording Secretary