Choral singers to perform in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG – The Madison Choral Singers will be performing a lively program of classic and contemporary choral music on Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. at the 1858 Meeting House, 48 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg.

Madison Choral Singers was formed in the 1980s by brothers Laban and Kenneth Miller with the mission of offering singers in central Ohio the opportunity to participate in a high-quality choir that sings God-honoring music in the choral tradition. The choir was revived in recent years after a few decades of dormancy.

“Laban and I get great satisfaction and pleasure from creating beauty through choral music and helping others do the same,” says Kenneth Miller. “So we resurrected Madison Choral Singers. I love the cooperative nature of a choir. People are working together and depending on each other to create.”

Choir members are primarily drawn from Madison County, though Champaign, Clark, and Franklin Counties are also represented, meeting the mission of a truly regional choir. Though the Madison Choral Singers’ roots are in the Mennonite tradition of a cappella congregational singing, the concert will reflect the range of influences found in religious traditional music, with everything from gospel to classical choral music a part of the program. With music that is stylistically appealing to all ages, while maintaining a high standard of performance, the Madison Choral Singers aims to bring traditional sacred choral music to a broad audience, contributing to the rich cultural offerings available to central Ohioans.

The concerts are free and open to the public, with donations accepted to support the efforts of the Madison Choral Singers.

Submitted by Sarah Kelly