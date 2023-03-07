Upcoming local events and gatherings

Tuesday, March 7

Finance Committee of the Mechanicsburg Public Library: will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Wednesday, March 8

Tax Incentive Review Council meeting: 9 a.m. at Champaign County Community Center, Conference Room C, 1512 S US Hwy 68, Urbana

Friday, March 10

TWIG 13’s Spring Jewelry and Accessory Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Large Conference Room on the first floor of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital

Kiwanis Club of Champaign County “Night at the Races” – Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m., the ponies run at 7 p.m. at the VFW on Court Street in Urbana.

Tuesday, March 14

Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, 4-7 p.m. Call 937-652-3764. Dinner includes: homemade noodles and chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Cost: donation.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board regular meeting: 6 p.m. at Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1635 E. Kingscreek Road, (Kingscreek), Urbana

Wednesday, March 15

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Thursday, March 16

Author Beth Macy at Champaign County Library: 6:30 p.m. to discuss her most recent book, Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis. Program free to the public.

Friday, March 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the municipal building

Monday, March 20

DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Library with a program on the America 250! Project. Members should bring information about their patriots

Thursday, March 23

4th Annual Antique Appraisal Fair: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Wednesday, March 29

Graham BOE meeting: 5:30 p.m. at GHS Media Center (changed from March 20)

Saturday, April 22

Celebrate Trails Day: at the Champaign Family YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 17

Vintage Car Show – Showcasing cars between 1890-1930: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office