Todd is Shriner of Year

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

Dennis Todd has been named the local Shriner of the Year. Pictured from left to right are Board member and Noble Steve Runkle; Club Shriner of the Year, Noble Dennis Todd; and Club President and Noble Paul Jackson.

Submitted photo

