Todd is Shriner of Year By Urbana Daily Citizen - March 6, 2023 Dennis Todd has been named the local Shriner of the Year. Pictured from left to right are Board member and Noble Steve Runkle; Club Shriner of the Year, Noble Dennis Todd; and Club President and Noble Paul Jackson. Submitted photo