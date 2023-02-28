Mounce named 1st team All-SW District

Urbana’s Peyton Mounce has been named first-team All-Southwest District in Division II girls basketball.

Mounce averaged 18 points and 12.7 rebounds per game this season for the Hillclimbers.

In Division III, Graham’s Abby Yukon (14.9 ppg., 7.4 rpg.) and West Liberty-Salem’s Chaley Wade (10.5 ppg., 8.7 rpg.) were each named to the second team.

In boys basketball, Urbana’s Will Donahoe and Graham’s Bode McGuire and Ben Sells were each named honorable mention All-Southwest District in Division II.

In Division III, WL-S’s Matthew Jones and Taran Logwood were each named honorable mention.

Triad’s Kane Bailey was named honorable mention in Division IV.

No information was available on Mechanicsburg, which now competes in the Central District.