UHS Cheer team earns 1st place

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

The Urbana High School Competition Cheer team recently competed at Centerville High School in the Cheer for a Cure Competition, earning 1st place in the Non-Tumbling Division. The team will compete at the OASSA State Competition on March 5 at Big Walnut High School. Team members are top row (left to right) Maddie Long, Riley Smith, Addy Sebastinas, Charisma Johnson, Kenai McKee and Baley Smith. Bottom row: Audrey Williams, Mya Mount, Amyah Green and Mikala McClung. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell.

Submitted photo

The Urbana High School Competition Cheer team recently competed at Centerville High School in the Cheer for a Cure Competition, earning 1st place in the Non-Tumbling Division. The team will compete at the OASSA State Competition on March 5 at Big Walnut High School. Team members are top row (left to right) Maddie Long, Riley Smith, Addy Sebastinas, Charisma Johnson, Kenai McKee and Baley Smith. Bottom row: Audrey Williams, Mya Mount, Amyah Green and Mikala McClung. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR