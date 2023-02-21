UHS Cheer team earns 1st place

The Urbana High School Competition Cheer team recently competed at Centerville High School in the Cheer for a Cure Competition, earning 1st place in the Non-Tumbling Division. The team will compete at the OASSA State Competition on March 5 at Big Walnut High School. Team members are top row (left to right) Maddie Long, Riley Smith, Addy Sebastinas, Charisma Johnson, Kenai McKee and Baley Smith. Bottom row: Audrey Williams, Mya Mount, Amyah Green and Mikala McClung. The team is coached by Jenny Payne and Amy Russell.