Looking back: The Lyric Theater

This is a circa 1952 photo of the outside of the Lyric Theater at 110 S. Main St., Urbana. Note that the theater was air-conditioned. The theater was in operation from 1910 until 1952. In 1953 the building was occupied by Urbana City Offices including Police Dept. and Mayor’s Office. Later an Ohio State Liquor store was located in the building. (Champaign County Historical Society #A318)

This is a circa 1920 photo of the inside (first floor) of the Lyric Theater at 110 S. Main St., Urbana. Note the large film screen in front and seats on either side of the aisle. There also appears to be a music organ in the center below the screen. A sign in front, below right side of the screen, announces “Uncle Bill” – a comedy coming Sunday. (Champaign County Historical Society #A1999)

