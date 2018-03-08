State champions

Pictured is the Mechanicsburg boys bowling team, which recently won the Division II state championship. It was the first state title for a boys bowling team at MHS. Front row, left to right, Ethan Edwards, Preston Estep and Deacon Morgan. Back row, left to right, Assistant Coach Bill Mason, Sheldon Adams, Aidan Shelton, Jake Ripley, Caleb Westfall and Head Coach Matt Mayberry.

