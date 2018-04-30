Vote to keep Vitale

Easily the best bet for State Representative in our district is Nino Vitale, who is up for re-election. He is the only one of the candidates with superior communication skills, and has kept us well informed about bills and votes in the Statehouse.

His regular e-mails are very interesting, as are his articles in the Urbana Daily Citizen. The other candidates have yet to send me, at least, anything at all. Mr. Vitale can be depended on to keep in touch with the public about important actions under consideration by State Representatives, Senators, the Attorney General, and the Governor.

David George

Urbana