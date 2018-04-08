Voter supports Bean

I’ve decided to vote for candidate Audra Bean for Champaign County Commissioner on May 8 in the upcoming Republican Primary election and hope you will join me, because: She’s a local lady who will be an amazing addition to the Commissioners. I’m confident she’ll bring knowledgeable fresh ideas for good fiscal management and overall county governance. She is an excellent listener and will give consideration to residents’ ideas when decisions are being made. With her extensive volunteer experience and wide range of community activities–gives her a broad base upon which to make good decisions in the best interests of the county.

Kathy DeWeese

St. Paris