Man ordered to pay restitution in assault case

A man charged with assault was ordered to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution as part of a community control sentence he was given this week.

Kevin L. Connolly was placed on community control for five years Monday during a sentencing hearing. As part of his sentence, Connolly was ordered to pay $27,837.14 in restitution to the victim.

Connolly, 39, of Cable, was indicted last August for four felonious assault charges before pleading no contest to a third degree felony tampering with evidence charge and a misdemeanor assault charge in October.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 5 incident in which Connolly reportedly struck a person in the back of the head with a metal pipe, causing head injuries. The victim was transported by MedFlight to Grant Hospital in Columbus and sustained a broken ankle.

A journal entry on the sentencing hearing breaks down the amount of restitution representing money owed by the victim to six health providers. A restitution hearing was held on three dates prior to Monday’s proceedings.

In addition to restitution, Connolly was ordered to pay a $250 fine.

Other conditions of community control require Connolly to complete anger management counseling, perform 25 hours of community service by June 30 and prohibit him from being within 50 yards of the victim’s residence.

If community control is revoked, Connolly faces a potential six months in prison.

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

