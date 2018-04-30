Coxes support Bean

We have been interested in promoting and supporting good candidates for our community for many years. Urbana is blessed to have had, and still have outstanding men and women that are willing to step up to the challenge. Audra Bean is among them. The benefits of electing Audra Bean for County Commissioner of Champaign County are her unique talents and qualifications for the position. Audra is very active in the community and contributes in a positive way. We have every confidence that she can add a lot to help make Champaign County shine. Please join us in electing Audra Bean as County Commissioner.

Diane and Ed Cox

Urbana