PB&J opens in downtown Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber celebrated the grand opening of PB&J, 122 S. Main St., Urbana, with a ribbon-cutting April 7. Pictured are Michelle Moore, co-owners Polly Shonkwiler and Janice Shonkwiler, Chamber Director Lydia Hess, Brandon Nichols and Ellen Pond. The store has a little bit of everything – from furniture to small collectibles.

