An evening to remember

The historic Gloria Theatre holds romantic memories for many and on March 22 it became forever inscribed in the hearts of a young Springfield couple.

Parker Bartlett really went all out, adding some extra-special touches when he proposed to Sara Thornsberry, his high school sweetheart.

Not only did Parker rent the theater for a private showing of Sara’s favorite movie, Dirty Dancing, but he arranged for a special on-screen proposal to be played, set to her favorite song, Home, by Edward Sharp.

She said “Yes.” Family and friends, who had been secretly invited, showed up to congratulate the happy couple and gathered in the lobby for pictures as well as drinks and food.

Upon leaving for the evening, there was one more surprise in store, as Parker and Sara saw their names in lights on the Gloria marquee. Chalk up another special memory to add to the old girl’s history.

Engagement at The Gloria

Submitted by The Gloria Theatre.

