Medical helicopters respond to crash on Chatfield Road

NORTH LEWISBURG – A motor vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon prompted calls for two medical helicopters to Chatfield Road.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics from Northeast Fire District responded to the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Chatfield.

Possible entrapment of multiple vehicle occupants was reported to the Champaign County 911 dispatch center.

Further details will be published once they are available from investigators.

First responders are shown at the scene of a crash on Chatfield Road on Wednesday afternoon. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_chatfield-1.jpg First responders are shown at the scene of a crash on Chatfield Road on Wednesday afternoon. Submitted photo http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_chatfield2.jpg Submitted photo http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_chatfield33.jpg Submitted photo