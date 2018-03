Burgs Barnyard held its first 4H meeting Feb. 18. Elected officers were voted in prior to the meeting being called to order: President Ross McNary, Vice President Sam Eades, Secretary Haley Sterling, Treasurer Ava Bostick, News Reporter Ella Vondenhuevel, Health & Safety Emily Bonser, and Recreation Bryden Ankrom. 4H advisor Shelley Eades provided instruction for the new online enrollment. The next club meeting will be held March 25th.

