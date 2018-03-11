Looking Back – A. T. Pickrell Urbana Motor Sales

This is a November 1940 photo of the Urbana Motor Sales, A. T. Pickrell proprietor. The business was located at the NW corner of W. Market and S. Main streets in Urbana. Later Mr. Pickrell moved his business to a location on N. Main Street. In the photo (left to right) are A.T. Pirkrell, Marjory Blair, Hugh Brackney, Earl Hall, unidentified person and Sam McGregor. Currently this building at 122 S. Main St. is the location of PB&J on Main (vintage & collectibles). The Champaign County Historical Society thanks Donna Lu (Pickrell) Ward for sharing this photo of her father. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell Champaign County’s history. The society operates on donations and dues and has a free public museum of history at East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

