Breast Friends Forever visits Republican Women Club

The Champaign County Republican Women’s Club (CCRWC) met recently at the Champaign County Public Library in Urbana. During the regular meeting there was discussion about various volunteer opportunities during last year that touched our hearts, including a letter received back from a soldier stationed in Iraq who received an Operation Buckeye box with a personal note written by our very own member Mrs. Jerry Ann Violet.

Our special guests, Mrs. Kristyn Campbell, President of Breast Friends Forever (BFF) of Champaign County and Mrs. Penny Underwood, a committed BFF member, shared information about their mission to educate, empower, encourage and embrace Champaign County residents at risk for breast cancer. BFF sponsors a very popular annual event called Fashion to a Tea, where breast cancer survivors in our county take to the run-way to model clothing items based on a particular theme established for the year – this year’s theme will be “It’s Derby Night, Hats Off to Breast Cancer Survivors.”

“Everyone in the community is welcome to attend this fun-filled annual event held at the Champaign County Fairgrounds 4-H building on October 11, 2018. The proceeds go to help fulfill BFF’s mission, including donations to the mobile mammography unit,” said BFF President Campbell. “Proceeds are also used to provide ‘Comfort Bags’ to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients and meet any burdens they may have so they can concentrate on their healing process.”

More information about BFF is available at www.sites.google.com/view/breastfriendsforever or on Facebook. BFF’s regular monthly meetings are on the second Wednesday of each month.

Re-chartered last year, the CCRWC strives to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government, provide political education, foster loyalty to the Republican Party, work for Republican candidates, and support the principles, objectives and policies of the Republican National Committee. It is an avenue for uniting women as a collective force to positively impact the conservative direction of its community while advancing the power of women through political access and participation as they influence policy, develop candidates and elect the leaders of Champaign County, Ohio and the Nation. CCRWC is a multi-cultural, multi-generational organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish.

The CCRWC regular monthly meetings are held the last Thursday of each month. For more information regarding the CCRWC, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChampaignCountyRepublicanWomensClub/ or call President DeWeese at 937-321-5173.

Gathering at the recent Champaign County Republican Women’s Club meeting are, from left, Champaign County Clerk of Courts and member of the Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County Penny Underwood; Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County President Kristyn Campbell; and Awards Committee Chairwoman for CCRWC Jerry Ann Violet; and Marilyn Foulk. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_Web-4.jpg Gathering at the recent Champaign County Republican Women’s Club meeting are, from left, Champaign County Clerk of Courts and member of the Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County Penny Underwood; Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County President Kristyn Campbell; and Awards Committee Chairwoman for CCRWC Jerry Ann Violet; and Marilyn Foulk. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Champaign County Republican Women’s Club.

Submitted by Champaign County Republican Women’s Club.