‘Bad Art’ raises nearly $15,000

Setting a new record for proceeds, the seventh-annual Champaign County Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People fund-raiser was held Friday evening at the arts council’s gallery on Miami Street.

The dinner and auction capped off several weeks of online voting for “celebrity” artwork created by untrained artists as part of an annual tongue-in-cheek contest.

Vying for the top award all the way down to the wire were Lin Giampetro and the Wards (Greg and Marcia). Giampetro’s floral creation won the tight race and she was awarded the Golden Brush trophy by Judge Brett Gilbert – who was the first-ever recipient of the award (2012) and also served as the emcee and auctioneer for the live sale on Friday evening.

Previous winners of the Golden Brush have been Kirk Peterson (2013), Matt Lingrell (2014), Pam Shay (2015), Patrick Field (2016) and Todd Michael (2017).

Proceeds from the event help provide arts entertainment and activities to all age sectors of the local community, from school-age to nursing-home age. The arts council also has staged a free Concerts in the Park series each summer for many years with the assistance of local benefactors.

The gold sponsor for the event was Patrick Field/Coppertop.

Silver sponsors included Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, The Bohl Family – in Memory of Betsy Bohl, CRSI, Fonda Lou Eaton, The Peoples Savings Bank, and Remax Leading Edge – The V. Patrick Hamilton Group.

The live auction itself raised a total of $6,901 and the voting combined with auction proceeds and other donations netted $14,981. A sit-down dinner – including an intricate mixed salad, chicken, ham, pork, potatoes, green beans, home-made Cosmic Charlie Bread and a dark chocolate cake dessert – was also part of the event and it was catered by The Hippie and the Farmer.

Judge Brett Gilbert (right) presents the Golden Brush award trophy to winning artist Lin Giampetro during Friday night’s “Bad Art by Good People” event. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_badart1.jpg Judge Brett Gilbert (right) presents the Golden Brush award trophy to winning artist Lin Giampetro during Friday night’s “Bad Art by Good People” event. Jodi Thompson displays Mark Runyan’s “Bad Art” – a pig painted on a mirror – as Judge Brett Gilbert accepts bids during Friday night’s auction. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_badart2.jpg Jodi Thompson displays Mark Runyan’s “Bad Art” – a pig painted on a mirror – as Judge Brett Gilbert accepts bids during Friday night’s auction. Attendees of “Bad Art by Good People” enjoy cocktails as Nancy Zerkle’s “Diva” (right) looks on during Social Hour of Friday evening’s big event at the arts council gallery. Zerkle’s mixed media artwork was one of an array of artworks by celebrity, untrained artists. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_badart3.jpg Attendees of “Bad Art by Good People” enjoy cocktails as Nancy Zerkle’s “Diva” (right) looks on during Social Hour of Friday evening’s big event at the arts council gallery. Zerkle’s mixed media artwork was one of an array of artworks by celebrity, untrained artists. Jodi Thompson displays Kraig Hissong’s “Bad Art” – a painted Tiger – as Judge Brett Gilbert (background) teases bids from the audience on Friday night at the arts council gallery. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_badart4.jpg Jodi Thompson displays Kraig Hissong’s “Bad Art” – a painted Tiger – as Judge Brett Gilbert (background) teases bids from the audience on Friday night at the arts council gallery. While strolling by the table occupied by the Stadler and Gonzalez families, Jodi Thompson holds up the mixed-media artwork of Greg and Marcia Ward during Friday night’s auction. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_badart5.jpg While strolling by the table occupied by the Stadler and Gonzalez families, Jodi Thompson holds up the mixed-media artwork of Greg and Marcia Ward during Friday night’s auction.