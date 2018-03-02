Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Dixie, a 2-year-old short-haired tiger cat up to date on shots, feline leukemia negative and spayed. She has a trademark snaggle tooth on the bottom that does not give her any problems. The vet has said it would do more harm than good to remove it. If you’re looking for a lap kitty who loves attention then Dixie is your gal. Please come and see her at Paws Urbana 1535 W St Rt 36 Urbana, oh 43078..Hours of operation are Tues thru Fri 12 to 5 and Saturday 12 to 4…We are closed on Sunday & Monday..Or contact us at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

“It’s not a home without Fur-Kids.” The pet of the week at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) is Champ. He is a 10-month-old Rottweiler who weighs 118 pounds. Champ came to us as an owner surrender, through no fault of his own. He is very playful and loves toys. Due to his size, we wouldn’t recommend small children. Champ is neutered and completely housebroken. He is up to date on his vaccinations which are the following: Bordetella, Bivalent Flu, D2PPL (Distemper), and Rabies. He is microchipped and heart wormed tested negative as well on flea and heart worm prevention. If you are interested in Champ, you must have an approved application which can be found on our webpage at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. Our adoption fee is $150.00 cash or credit/debit card only.

The David Robert Wetzell Memorial Clinic offers low cost spay and neuter for cats/dogs. CCAWL is still offering a reduced fee for ferals and loosely owned stray cats the cost being is $30.00. All appointments must be booked in advanced and pre-paid. If you have any more questions about our clinic, please feel free to call us at 937-834-5236 during our business hours. The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is located on 3858 State Route 56 Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Audrey and I am a 4-year-old Maltipoos (Maltese-poodle) girl who came from a puppy mill. I have been spayed, am up to date on all shots and am a sweet friendly little girl. I was so matted when I came in that I had to be shaved. But my coat is growing back. I will even smile for you when you talk to me. My adoption fee is $200 which includes my 2018 dog license. Won’t you please come and see me and maybe you can even find a little space in your heart and home for me!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We are in real need of lots and lots of paper towels! If you can bring us some we would surely appreciate it. Miss Audrey says…”Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!”

Looking for a lap cat? Two-year-old Dixie is waiting for you at PAWS Animal Shelter. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_PAWSWeb.jpg Looking for a lap cat? Two-year-old Dixie is waiting for you at PAWS Animal Shelter. Champ is a 10-month-old Rottweiler ready to bounce into a new home. Check him out at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_LeagueWeb.jpeg Champ is a 10-month-old Rottweiler ready to bounce into a new home. Check him out at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Her puppy mill days behind her, 4-year-old Audrey is taking it easy at Barely Used Pets and is ready for adoption. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_BarelyWeb.jpg Her puppy mill days behind her, 4-year-old Audrey is taking it easy at Barely Used Pets and is ready for adoption.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.

Information provided by Champaign County shelters and rescues.