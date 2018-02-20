Zerkle is final profiled artist

Editor’s note: This is the final installment of a series of promotional photos of amateur artists participating in a local fundraiser.

Although the dinner is sold out, the online polls are still open for the seventh annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Today’s final featured artist is Nancy Zerkle of The Peoples Savings Bank.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

The artists include Beth Adair, Chili Cook-Off chair; Lin Giampetro, Sarica Manufacturing; Kraig Hissong of West Liberty-Salem Schools; Jamie Houseman, Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital; Melinda Morrison, The Ohio State University Extension Office; Erin Patton, State Farm Insurance; Mark Runyan, Oakview Farm Meats and Hippie and the Farmer; Nicole Rush, St. Paris Public Library; Kristen Sanders, retired CCAC director; Ellen Spinner, Gentle Care Health Center; Marcia Ward, retired educator; Greg Ward, Ward Construction; Dr. Christopher Washington, Urbana University; Nancy Zerkle, The Peoples Savings Bank; and Jim Tressel, former Ohio State football coach.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “bad art” will be auctioned after dinner on March 2 at the Arts Council gallery. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Nancy Zerkle is shown with her fancy attempt to create “Bad Art” for the annual fundraiser. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Zerkle.jpg Nancy Zerkle is shown with her fancy attempt to create “Bad Art” for the annual fundraiser. Submitted photo