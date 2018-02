The December 2017 West Liberty-Salem Middle School Students of the Month are 8th graders Natalie Hacker and Hayden King; 7th graders Kami Claybaugh and Wylie Harbour; and 6th graders Julia Wilson and Eli Bell.

The December 2017 West Liberty-Salem Middle School Students of the Month are 8th graders Natalie Hacker and Hayden King; 7th graders Kami Claybaugh and Wylie Harbour; and 6th graders Julia Wilson and Eli Bell. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_Web-2.jpg The December 2017 West Liberty-Salem Middle School Students of the Month are 8th graders Natalie Hacker and Hayden King; 7th graders Kami Claybaugh and Wylie Harbour; and 6th graders Julia Wilson and Eli Bell. Submitted photo