Mother of local insurance agent killed in plane crash

HELENWOOD, Tennessee – The mother of Erin Patton, an Urbana insurance agent, was killed in a plane crash in eastern Tennessee, according to WBIR.com television in Knoxville.

David and Vicki Maxwell of Springfield were flying back from Florida in a light aircraft on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The plane went off the radar while flying around 1:55 p.m. that day in Scott County. It was last detected over eastern Tennessee in the Huntsville area and Scott County on Tuesday as they were flying between Florida and Ohio with their dog.

According to WBIR, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) located the wreckage of a missing plane on Wednesday morning after an intensive search effort.

A deputy with the SCSO said the wife, Vicki Maxwell, died in the crash. The husband, David Maxwell, and their dog were found alive and the husband is enroute to the hospital via LIFESTAR. His condition is unknown and the helicopter took off around 10:30 a.m.

WBIR reported SCSO deputies said the plane crashed Tuesday afternoon. It’s unsure at what point the wife died, but SCSO said the husband and dog survived overnight until crews could find them Wednesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration released initial details on the crash. It said the plane was a Beechcraft 35-A33 Debonair and it crashed in a wooded area near Helenwood, Tenn. The SCSO said they found it at a cliff line at the 500 block of Old Jamestown Road in Helenwood by New River.

Crews discovered the wreckage at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board is working to determine the cause of the crash alongside the FAA investigation.

According to the initial investigation, the FAA said the plane left Venice Municipal Airport in Venice, Fla. Tuesday morning. The FAA issued an alert when the aircraft did not arrive at its destination in Urbana, Ohio. It was determined the plane was last spotted in Scott County before it disappeared from air traffic tracking systems.

Patton organized a search effort virtually on Facebook after the plane was reported missing on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of WBIR.com TV In this photo from WBIR TV, investigators and emergency workers are shown on Wednesday with a small plane that crashed in eastern Tennessee this week. The plane was carrying the parents of Erin Patton, an insurance agent in Urbana. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_IMG_5454_1517415044336_12671461_ver1.0-1.jpg Photo courtesy of WBIR.com TV In this photo from WBIR TV, investigators and emergency workers are shown on Wednesday with a small plane that crashed in eastern Tennessee this week. The plane was carrying the parents of Erin Patton, an insurance agent in Urbana. Pictured is a photo of the missing plane posted to Facebook on behalf of Erin Patton’s search for her missing parents. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_27072353_1550458555007717_1086567491471169541_n-2.jpeg Pictured is a photo of the missing plane posted to Facebook on behalf of Erin Patton’s search for her missing parents.