Then and Now: Spain’s Pure Oil Station

Then – This circa 1930 photo is of Basil Spain Pure Oil Gas Station, 344 E. Maple St. (corner of East Maple and Cherry Streets), North Lewisburg (Champaign County Historical Society #0010). The building was the residence of Christina Vance from 1900 to the 1920s. She made and sold rugs. Basil and Onda Spain purchased the house and converted it into a Pure Oil Gas Station in 1930. They operated the business for 39 years.

Now – This 2017 photo is of the same location. The Spains, relatives of the original owner, continue to operate the business as Spain’s Service Center, a complete auto repair and maintenance service. The Champaign County Historical Society thanks Max Coates, a North Lewisburg resident, for information regarding this North Lewisburg business.

